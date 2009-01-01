Home | World | Africa | Chihuri not in Malawi, says Electoral Commission

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has described as baseless media reports that former Zimbabwe's Commissioner-General of Police, Augustine Chihuri, was in Malawi.

The MEC also refuted claims that Chihuri or any one else is attempting to rig the Malawi elections which go on today.

Over the weekend, Malawi's vice president and UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima demanded the immediate deportation of Chihuri following allegations that he is involved in rigging local elections.

Chihuri, who left Zimbabwe in 2017 following the fall of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, was not available for comment.

Following the Chihuri rigging allegations, self-exiled former Zimbabwe minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said: "I don't know where Augustine Chihuri is, but I know where he is not. He's not in Malawi."

Speaking on Monday in Lilongwe, MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said the allegation is baseless.

"This is another baseless allegation made to scare away voters," said Ansah.

The social media is awash with reports that Chihuri is training ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets to pose as police officers.

"There are no imposters as police officers at polling centres," said Ansah.

She said this just a day after party monitors and officials sent back a police officer in Lilongwe because he did not have an identity card.

He was allowed to supervise the arrival of election materials at the district commissioner and the police established that he was not a bogus cop.

Ansah also said that police officer from Chikwawa have been moved to other areas because they met the candidates therefore they were compromised.

She also said some people wanted to hack the MEC system but failed to infiltrate them.

Malawians will cast their votes this Tuesday to choose a president, 193 legislators and 462 ward councillors.

