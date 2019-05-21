Home | World | Africa | Chamisa's NEC upholds Bulawayo appeals
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 21/05/2019 19:29:00
  • 2
  • 0
The Movement for Democratic Change National Executive Committee ( MDC NEC) on Monday 20 May 2019, upheld the appeals against Bulawayo and Mashonaland Central provincial congresses.

In a ruling that has been received with pomp and fun-fare by thousands who supported the petitions, the NEC found that the two provincial congresses did not meet the minimum requirements of a democratic provincial congress as provided for in the party constitution.

Given that a verdict on the issues was arrived at just five days before Congress, the NEC ruled that with respect to the two provinces;

1) All persons who contested for PEC positions must be accredited as voting National Congress and must be listed in the top twenty (20) of the relative lists.

2) The remaining 26 members of the relevant provincial lists must be provided equally from the two teams ie the petitioned and the petitioners.

3) Other issues correctly raised in the petitions will be dealt with by the National Organising Committee after the National Congress.

