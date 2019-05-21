Zimbabwe's regression will continue as long as we tolerate bad leadership
- 21/05/2019 19:28:00
- 2
- 0
Our regression will persist with tragic consequences for our livelihoods if we continue to vote for and tolerate bad leaders simply because they are from our province, our party, our family, our race, or because their buffoonery provides us the most comic relief.
The hardships we are experiencing right now are what we get for electing a president who offers land to the "lovers of golf" to build courses in national parks so that as they play, they can be "mixing with elephants and lions." Our regression will persist when we are more entertained by his funny way of saying "pasi nemhandu" (a euphemism for "death to the enemy") than we are outraged by the wholesale plunder and mortgaging of our country's resources happening under his watch.
There are those who are pinning a lot of hope on a positive outcome from dialogue with Zanu-PF's leaders. I am not one of them because what has been demonstrated in the past 39 years is that those who rise to the top of Zanu-PF are the most selfish, calculating, vicious and destructive leaders whose singular goal is self-preservation.Because of that, we have seen a reversal of all the gains of the GNU era, and since Mugabe's ouster, the abuse of unprecedented local and international goodwill by those who prevailed in Zanu-PFs internal battles whose only interest was entrenching themselves at everyone else's expense.
Not much can change in our country until we no longer accept that simply being the architect of a coup qualifies anyone to be Vice President of a country and to be a heartbeat away from the presidency. And as has been demonstrated since August 2018, we can't expect a man who was mentored by Mugabe and was his closest aid for over five decades to take us anywhere different than where President Mnangagwa is taking our country, i.e. over the cliff.
#farewelltoinnocence.
Is There Not a Cause?
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles