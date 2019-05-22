Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Cyril Ramaphosa elected President of South Africa

EFF leader urges Ramaphosa not to surround himself with Yes people pic.twitter.com/tecgojvhpk — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) May 22, 2019

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa was elected unopposed by South African lawmakers on Wednesday Ramaphosa as the nation's president, two weeks after the ruling ANC party returned to power in legislative elections.Matamela was duly announced as president of the Republic of South Africa by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng after Ramaphosa was the only name nominated by lawmakers in Cape Town.Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema told President Ramaphosa to serve his people and not any other forces and refuse to tolerate corruption in SA. He warned Ramaphosa against dining and wining with corrupt and power economic forces against ordinary South Africans

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...