Home | World | Africa | Binga airstrip set for $4m upgrade

The government through the District Development Fund (DDF) is set to embark on a $4 million upgrade of the Binga airstrip to improve accessibility of the destination in line with the current drive to transform the resort area and boost the tourism industry.

The Binga airstrip has of late seen increased landings by small chartered planes on the back of renewed interest in the destination and growth of the tourism industry.

Preliminary work which included slurry sealing of the 1.2km runway and re-marking of the surface has already been completed.

DDF Acting Director for Roads, Mr Goodwell Mapako said the next stage of the upgrade will entail the applying of a new layer of asphalt to the runway to improve landing, adding that the revamping of the facility is set to boost commercial activities and promote tourism.

"The surface was in a poor state when we came here and l am glad that after the preliminary work which we did the airstrip is now open for landing and we are therefore now moving a step further and making a lasting improvements to the surface.

According to DDF, there are plans to upgrade other landing strips across the country, in particular the Kanyemba and Bumi hills airstrips, in line with the government goal of improving the key economic enablers.

Boasting of hot springs, a sand beach stretching for a kilometre, several houseboats, fishing camps, abundant wildlife and some of the deepest channels of the mighty Zambezi River, Binga remains a tourism gem with so much potential.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...