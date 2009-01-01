Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa addresses a divided ZANU PF caucus

President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed a sharply divided ZANU PF parliamentary caucus at the ZANU PF headquarters on Wednesday.

Information that reached this publication indicate that the ZANU PF Members of Parliament expressed concern over the economic policies implemented by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube which has seen the economy collapsing than what it was during the Robert Mugabe era.

Commenting on the meeting Professor Jonathan Moyo said, "With the centre no longer holding and the economic mess battering the people's lives and livelihoods in unprecedented ways, Mnangagwa is meeting a divided and restless Zanu PF parliamentary caucus, as mutterings and echoes of the "I" word reverberate in the precincts of Parliament!"

There are reports that some ZANU PF members of parliament are discussing a vote of no confidence to President Mnangagwa's cabinet.

Deputy Government spokesman Energy Mutodi played down the meeting and said the President focused on serious matters of welfare and development.

"Evictions are being done by people who are against this government. No one must be evicted without alternative settlement. Burning of houses is evil", Mutodi gave an update. "The President said this year is a drought year and government is importing grain to ensure no one starves. However MPs shall not distribute food themselves as that is the role of the Ministry of Social Welfare. There will be no partisan distribution of food aid. On cars the President said MPs chose to serve the interests of the electorate and promote development in their constituencies when they were elected and must not demand expensive cars for their service."

ZANU PF MPs are demanding US$80,000 payout for cars.

