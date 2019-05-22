Home | World | Africa | Parly to undertake public consultations on review of Water Act
After Community Water Alliance (CWA) hearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement yesterday 21/05/2019, the Committee informed CWA on its resolution to undertake public consultative meetings to gather citizens views on review of Water Act.

The resolution was communicated to Community Water Alliance by the Secretariat of the Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement.

The public consultative meetings will be conducted by Parliamentary Portfolio Committee members. The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee wants to consult citizens in relation to  issues that CWA have presented before them, chief among them being review of Water Act (Chapter 20:24) and oversight on tender processes for water chemicals within Local Authorities.

Community Water Alliance encourages citizens to prepare for progressive engagement with the Committee. We produced a legal, policy and regulations analysis paper on water that can be a starting point for engaging Parliament of Zimbabwe on review of the Water Act.

