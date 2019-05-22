Home | World | Africa | Chamisa reaches half a million mark

Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa's popularity is fast growing on social media, ZimTechReview reported.

This week, his following reached the half a million mark.

Chamisa announced this milestone on twitter today.

Said Chamisa, "Wow we're now 500 000...Thank you dear friends for this happy space on Twitter.I thank God as I appreciate you all for the half a million followers mark. You are awesome and wonderful. Behold, how good and how pleasant it is when brothers live in harmony!"

He is the only political party leader to do so in the country.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has nearly 370,000 followers.

While former PDP leader Tendai Biti has under 260,000 and Welshman Ncube has less than 130,000 followers.

Other politicians who have a significant following are Professor Jonathan Moyo with just over 473,000 followers.

Chamisa's spin nurse Dr Nkululeko Sibanda could not resist taking a jab at his master's nemesis.

Said Dr Sibanda, "Meanwhile, Mnangagwa @edmnangagwa is at a paltry 370k and claims to be President. And his timeline is full of comments and not likes or agreement. He gets more comments than approvals all the time. Approval rating is surely negative."

Judging by Dr Sibanda's argument, the most powerful man in Southern Africa, should not be the president of South Africa.

Cyril Ramaphosa only has just above 542,000 followers whilst the EFF leader Julius Malema commands 2.4 million followers.



Twitter is only Zimbabwe's sixth most active social media platform - behind WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram - but it still tends to dominate public discourse.

The platform has seen a significant drop in Zimbabwean users since 2018, predominantly due to the culling of bots.

Bots are computer generated accounts which were widely used in the US 2016 presidential elections.

