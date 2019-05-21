Home | World | Africa | Nelson Chamisa rallies Zimbabweans

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has called upon Zimbabweans to unite and and exercise maturity so that Zimbabwe can develop.

"Great nations are built strong on the pillars of unity upon singleness of focus and an extraordinary fixity of purpose," Chamisa said. "Every country divided against itself will be laid waste, and every community or household divided against itself will not stand."

Chamisa took to Twitter to congratulate the interaction between ANC and EFF Presidents Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and Julius Malema for the maturity they showed in parliament by congratulating each other.



Honai wo nyika dzevamwe president. Please gear number 2 now pic.twitter.com/VnR3l1pdUe — zak (@ZakeyoZak) May 21, 2019

Said Chamisa, "I salute and congratulate this type of non-acerbic engagement upon progressive politics. Kudos to these great African brothers!"

Chamisa's spokesman Dr Nkululeko Sibanda said Cjamisa has always held Mnangagwa is high esteem.

"SA Maturity - to put things in context, President Chamisa was the first to call for national dialogue and continues to call for it. He is humble and respectful. When Mnangagwa called him Satan, terrible language, President Chamisa, called him a brother."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...