Home | World | Africa | PHOTO: 45-year-old woman arrested with 52kgs of mbanje

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Marondera have arrested a 45 year old woman after she was found in possession of 52kg of dagga.

Police have warned members of the public to desist from trading in illegal substances and drugs.



Meanwhile a 32 year old man, Nevanji Mapingure of Plumtree was arrested on Monday at around 0000hours, at Tshitshi area, Mphoengs while travelling towards Plumtree with smuggled goods.

He was carrying an assortment of goods valued at ZAR22 457.00 which were seized pending due process of the law.

Members of the public are urged to follow proper customs and excise procedures as provided for by the law whenever they import or export goods.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...