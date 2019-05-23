Home | World | Africa | Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks on Dumiso Dabengwa

President Emmerson Mnanagwa has issued a condolence message to the family and friends of the late ZAPU President Dumiso Dabe ngwa who passed on in Kenya on Wednesday.

He was coming from an operation in india.

"I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Comrade Dumiso Dabengwa."Mnangagwa said. "I had huge respect for Dumiso and his contribution to Zimbabwe: As a liberation fighter, a long standing Minister of Home Affairs and as a man. My deepest condolences are with his friends and family at this sad time."

In 2017 Dabengwa revealed for the first time how the late former Defence minister Enos Nkala and Mnangagwa offered him a Zanu PF card while he was incarcerated at the height of Gukurahundi, saying if he did not accept the card, he would rot in prison.

Dabengwa said Nkala, the late Edison Zvobgo and Defence minister Emmerson Mnangagwa visited him in Chikurubi Maximum Prison in 1986 after the death of Zipra commander Lookout Masuku offering him freedom on condition he joined Zanu PF.

"It was in 1986 after the death of Lookout Masuku we spoke and they said if I agreed to join Zanu PF and accepted the party card that they had brought for me, on that very day I would be released out of Chikurubi Prison and be a free man," Dabengwa said.

"I said to them that could only happen over my dead body. I made it clear that I would not betray Zapu. I would not turn my back on the people that were being killed by them.

"Nkala said to me, it's your fault, we will take the key to your cell and throw it away and you will rot in prison. I have bundled them into one, Nkala, Mugabe and Mnangagwa and all those that caused my suffering and forgiven them. But like I always say, I will never forget what they did to me."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...