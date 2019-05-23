Chamisa files court papers against Mwonzora and Thokozani khupe
The applicants on the case are MDC, Nelson Chamisa and Morgan Komichi while the respondents are Elias Mashavira, Elias Mudzuri, Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora.
Chamisa is seeking relief that the appeal instant appeal succeeds with costs and that the jusgement of High Court be set aside and in its place substituted witht he following, "The application is dismissed with costs"
Advocate Thabani Mpofu, Silvester Hashiti and Keith Kachambwa being instructed by Atherstone and Cook are representing Chamisa and MDC.
