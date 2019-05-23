Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa mourns Dabengwa

President Mnangagwa has today described liberation war icon Dr Dumiso Dabengwa as a principled person, whose heroics ranked high among the pioneering generation of early nationalists and freedom fighters as his contribution was enormous.

"My last contact with the late Cde Dumiso Dabengwa was at State House this April, a few days before our independence celebrations. He clearly looked unwell, and I directed Government to arrange for his speedy evacuation to India for urgent medical attention at Government expense. That was promptly done, and we all hoped that Cde Dabengwa's condition would improve and take a turn towards full recovery. Sadly that was not to be, and we lost him today in Nairobi, Kenya, as he was being flown back home," said President Mnangagwa in a statement he read at his offices this afternoon.

"As we mourn his untimely departure, our whole nation is lifted by the story of his life and that of his generation, a story which neatly interweaves with our own story as a people in the struggle for independence and full Statehood,"



