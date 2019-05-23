Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa warned of a looming coup
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  23/05/2019 07:59:00
Information  Computer Technologies businessman Shephard Dube has warned  President Emmerson Mnangagwa of a looming coup if he does not get his act right by fixing the economy.

"Another coup is looming. When the Zimbabwe  military working with parliament overthrew (Robert) Mugabe they argued he had failed to run the economy, causing poverty and international isolation blah blah blah. The argument was valid and gave them a legitimate reason to effect a coup on the old Bob."

Dube said the precedence was set and Mnangagwa was bound to go the same way if he does not fix the economy.

"The precedence was set, the same reasons exist today. It would not be a surprise to see Junior military officers executing another coup, arguing the same reasons. ED must act fast before the country descends into chaos and anarchy."

Dube's statement comes after reports coming from the Office of the President and Cabinet indicate that some Members of Parliament are planning to move a motion of confidence against Mnangagwa.

In January some MPs met and plotted to have an impeachment motion moved but the plot was thwarted after two of the people present Mayor Justice Wadyajena and Terence Mukupe went to social media and told the world of the plan

Mukupe said the MPs were going to fail because they lacked numbers.

Zimbabwe's economy has being getting worse with each day causing citizens to start questioning themselves if they did the right thing to support the bloody coup that ended 37 years of President Robert Mugabe's iron rule.

