Welshman Ncube,Hwende take early lead in MDC poll

An online publication says it has conducted an opinion poll on candidate preferences for MDC congress amongst delegates from Mashonaland West Province.

The outcomes show that for the post of male Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube is leading followed by Morgan Komichi and Tendai Biti. MDC needs two male Vice Presidents.

For the post Secretary General Charlton Hwende seems to be the preferred candidate while for the Treasurer General position David Coltart is emerging as a front runner.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says the delegates have starting pouring into the Midlands town of Gweru to attend the historic congress after the passing away of founding President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

Said Chamisa, "All set and exciting. Delegates already arriving from all the corners of Zimbabwe. All roads lead to Gweru, Midlands this weekend for the MDC 5th National Congress. No matter what! Noma kanjani!"

Find the results of the poll below:

Category A: Female Vice Presidents

1) Karenyi~Kore Lynette - 47%

2) Timveos Lilian- 42%

3) Mutinhiri Tracy- 11%

Category B: Male Vice President

1) Ncube Welshman- 33%

2) Komichi Morgan- 31%

3) Biti Tendai - 27%

4) Mudzuri Elias- 9%

Category C: National Chairman

1) Mpofu Bheki- 39%

2) Gabuzza Joel- 31%

3) Kumalo Tabitha- 30%

Category D: Vice Chairman:

1) Chidziva Happymore- 43%

2) Sikhala Job- 37%

3) Machingauta Costa- 20%

Category E:Secretary General

1) Hwende Chalton- 39%

2) Molokele Daniel- 39%

3) Mwonzora Douglas- 32%

Category F: Treasurer General

1) Coltart David~ 51%

2) Mashakada Tapiwa~ 49%

