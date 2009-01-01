Home | World | Africa | MPs demand ailing Chiwenga for grilling
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
MDC MPs Wednesday demanded the presence of the country's two Vice Presidents to respond to their questions during parliament's question time in a period the country's economy continues to take a nosedive.

Mutare Central MP, Innocent Gonese told parliament that VPs Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi rarely attended parliament especially during Wednesdays when backbenchers get the opportunity to grill ministers and VPs on a lot of policy matters.

He said MPs were also worried about the continued absence of cabinet ministers during Wednesday sessions to take up questions by MPs.

In response, Mudenda assured the MPs he was going to relay their concerns to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who, during his time as VP, religiously attended parliament to respond to questions by MPs.

