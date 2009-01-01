Home | World | Africa | High Court refuses to stop Chamisa's congress
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 15 minutes ago
The MDC can now breath a sigh of relief after Justice Edith Mushore refused to grant an interdict stopping the elective Congress which starts on Friday, May 24.

This was revealed by the party's co-vice president Welshman Ncube.

Said Ncube, "Just came out of Court where Mushore J has refused to grant an interdict stopping the MDC Congress. She ruled that the application is not urgent."

The ruling follows Wednesday's application by Maureen Tawengwa, who was a secretary for Gokwe Sesame under the 2014 structures.

Tawengwa, filed an application through her lawyer Ashel Mutungura, seeking an order to halt the MDC Congress at the 11th hour.

