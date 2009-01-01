Dabengwa against being buried at the Heroes Acre
According to NewZImbabwe.com, Zapu acting president Isaac Mabuka said his former boss had made it clear while still alive that he was not interested in being interred at the national shrine.
Mabuka's claims were also echoed by the party's secretary for finance Mark Mbaiwa."One day when we were burying his sister in Ntabazinduna, he told me that he wanted to be buried next to his sister, mother and father.
"He was definitely not keen to be buried at the national shrine. However, his family has got the final say on this issue but as Zapu, we are guided by his wishes," Mbaiwa said.
Mabuka said if the late ZIPRA intelligence chief was not buried at his family graveyard, his party will be more comfortable if he is buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery where his friends are buried.
