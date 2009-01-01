Home | World | Africa | Jonathan Moyo mourns Dabengwa
Jonathan Moyo mourns Dabengwa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 56 minutes ago
Exiled former Information Minister, Jonathan Moyo has today described liberation war icon Dr Dumiso Dabengwa as a true liberation war hero whose harassment by the Prime Minister Robert Mugabe's government in the early years of independence derailed the war hero's contributions to Zimbabwe.

Dabengwa died early Thursday, in Nairobi, Kenya on his way back home after being airlifted to India last month for specialist treatment.

He was 79.

Said Prof Moyo, "A true freedom fighter, selfless revolutionary and national hero; whose service to Zimbabwe was derailed by Gukurahundists who maliciously detained him in 1983 for four years under the evil Rhodesian State of Emergency Act. Giants like him don't fall!" said Moyo.

Nicknamed the Black Russian, Dabengwa is a former Home Affairs minister who left Zanu PF in 2008 to revive Zapu argued the 1987 Unity Accord that brought together the two liberation movements had failed his party's supporters.

Social media went into meltdown with condolence messages.

