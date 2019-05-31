Home | World | Africa | NRZ demands US Dollars
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/05/2019 05:36:00
National Railways of Zimbabwe has joined the list of government departments which are now  charging clients in United States Dollars.

In a statement the parastatal said due to the fluctuation in the RTGS dollar, the US Dollar will now be used as a currency for invoicing.

Clients will be requested to pay either in Forex or RTGS$ at the interbank rate.

On Wednesday the Ministry of lands announced that it is charging in forex for all its goods and services.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

