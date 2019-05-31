Home | World | Africa | NRZ demands US Dollars

National Railways of Zimbabwe has joined the list of government departments which are now charging clients in United States Dollars.

In a statement the parastatal said due to the fluctuation in the RTGS dollar, the US Dollar will now be used as a currency for invoicing.

Clients will be requested to pay either in Forex or RTGS$ at the interbank rate.

On Wednesday the Ministry of lands announced that it is charging in forex for all its goods and services.

