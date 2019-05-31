NRZ demands US Dollars
- 31/05/2019 05:36:00
- 2
- 0
In a statement the parastatal said due to the fluctuation in the RTGS dollar, the US Dollar will now be used as a currency for invoicing.
Clients will be requested to pay either in Forex or RTGS$ at the interbank rate.
On Wednesday the Ministry of lands announced that it is charging in forex for all its goods and services.
