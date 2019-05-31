Home | World | Africa | LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  31/05/2019
The memorial service of the late Dr Dumiso Dabwngwa is currently underway at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

Thousands of Zimbabweans including family, friends, ZAPU and other political parties are in attendance.

Government dispatched 11 buses for the event.

Watch the video below:

