LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service
- 31/05/2019 05:15:00
- 2
- 0
The memorial service of the late Dr Dumiso Dabwngwa is currently underway at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.
Thousands of Zimbabweans including family, friends, ZAPU and other political parties are in attendance.
Government dispatched 11 buses for the event.
Watch the video below:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 89 of 89