WATCH: Future Zimbabwe President speaks at Dabengwa memorial
- 59 minutes ago
Kagoro practiced law as partner at Kantor and Immerman, one of the leading law firms in Zimbabwe. He was instrumental in the formation of several civil society groups, including: the National Constitutional Assembly; the NGO Human Rights Forum;Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition; and the Centre for Citizen Participation in the African Union (CCP-AU).
He has served on boards of both private sector and civil society groups, including; National Foods Limited,Workers Trust,Amani Trust; CCP-AU; Action Aid International Ghana; and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. In 2002, he became the Founding Director of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition and was subsequently elected chairperson of the Crisis Coalition. In 2005, Kagoro was appointed Pan-African Policy Manager for Action Aid International, an international anti-poverty development agency headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Brian has served as a Consultant for several Regional Organizations, including the African Union Commission (AUC), NEPAD Planning and Coordination Agency, and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).
