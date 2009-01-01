Home | World | Africa | Military takes over Dabengwa burial programme
Military takes over Dabengwa burial programme



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
IN a move widely seen as a ploy to screen speakers at the late national hero, Dumiso Dabengwa's burial set for this Saturday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) has taken over the burial programme.

In a telephone interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Zapu acting president Isaac Mabuka confirmed the development. Burial programmes for national heroes are normally handled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in conjunction with family members.

"Our secretary general Strike Mnkandla is with the JOC right now, finalising the burial programme for our late president. Phone him to ask for more details," said Mabuka.

Dabengwa died last week in Nairobi, Kenya on his way back home from India where he had gone to seek specialist medical care.

He was declared a national hero but his family requested that he be laid to rest in his rural home as was his wish before he died.

