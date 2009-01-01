Home | World | Africa | Programme for late National Hero: Dr Dumiso Dabengwa : 9:00 - 13:00

A memorial service for the late national hero Dumiso Dabengwa will be held in Bulawayo on today, ahead of his burial in Ntabazinduna on Saturday.

Bulawayo residents will get an opportunity to pay their final respects to the liberation war hero at White City Stadium between 9AM and 1PM, the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation said.

Dabengwa's body will lie in state in Ntabazinduna on Friday night.

The 79-year-old died in Kenya on May 23 while returning to Zimbabwe following treatment for a liver ailment in India.

A condolence book has been opened at the Dabengwa family home in Bulawayo's Fourwinds suburb.

Bulawayo residents have been urged to give national hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa a befitting send-off by turning up in their numbers for a memorial service to be held in his honour at White City Stadium today.

Government has provided 11 buses to ferry residents who intend to attend the memorial service.

Programme for late National Hero: Dr Dumiso Dabengwa : 9:00 - 13:00

8:00 -8:30 - Body leaves Nyaradzo for W/C Stadium

8:30 - 8:45 - Body arrives @ W/C Stadium

8:45 - 8:50 - Welcome

8:50 - 9:00 - National Anthem

9:00 - 9:10 - Opening Hymn & Prayer

9:10 - 9:30 - Tributes

9:30 - 9:35 - Interlude

9:35 - 10:05 - Close Friends

10:05 - 10:10 - Interlude

10:10 - 11:00 - Speakers

11:00 - 12:00 - Church Service

12:00 - 12:10 - Vote of Thanks

12:10 - 12:15 - Announcements

12:15 - 12:20 - Closing Prayer

12:20 - 12:50 - Body Viewing

13:00 ~ End of Programme

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...