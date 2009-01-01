Home | World | Africa | Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

Former MDC Youth leader Shephard Dube is leading a process to petition Oxford University to strip Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube of his Professorship.

In an exclusive interview with this publication Dube said, "I am working with my organisation Southern Stars Foundation to petition Oxford University in stripping this man Mthuli of Professorship.

"Oxford is a very reputable institution and cannot be associated with someone who has destroyed people's lives. On Monday we are launching an online petition with an aim to gather 1 million signatures. Then mid June we are sending a delegation to Oxford to make oral presentation about this dream killer"

Dube accuses Ncube of fast tracking economic decay in Zimbabwe through his policies.

Professor used to divide his time between the private sector in Switzerland and academia in the United Kingdom. He is a Professor at the University of Oxford, UK where he was teaching economic development and public policy and doing business in Africa, at both the SAID Business School, and Blavatnik School of Government. He is also the HSBC Distinguished professor of Banking and Financial Markets at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Ncube was the Managing Director of the Quantum Global Research Lab AG, in Switzerland which advises companies on investment in Africa, and advises African governments on economic policy-making. He developed the "Africa Investment Index" which ranks African economies on investment attractiveness.

