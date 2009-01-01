Home | World | Africa | MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi
MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  4 hours 39 minutes ago
The fight between two hostile MDC factions for the control of the district seems to be far from over, with the both camps still claiming legitimacy after the party's national congress held in Gweru recently.

Prior to the congress, a team from the national headquarters visited the district and called a meeting at Neshuro where Alfred Chihwakwa-Sithole's executive was recognised.

At the meeting, Chihwakwa-Sithole's rival Timitia Dziva was allocated the position of secretary for elections in an attempt to foster unity though he did not turn up for the gathering.

At the congress, however, the Chihwakwa-Sithole's executive was shocked when they were not allowed to vote while Dziva, who is Masvingo provincial chairperson James Gumbi's blue-eyed boy, and his team were allowed to cast votes in their stead.

When contacted for comment, Chihwakwa-Sithole confirmed the problems but was quick to say he was confident they will soon be solved.

"I am the district chairperson but when we went to Gweru for the congress, it was Dziva's team that voted on behalf of the district at the expense of my team. We raised the issue there at the congress and I have just briefed the provincial leadership. They have pledged to resolve the issue," said Chihwakwa-Sithole.

Repeated efforts to get Dziva's side of the story were fruitless as his mobile phone was not reachable.

Prior to the congress and soon after the national team visited the district to try and resolve the dispute, Dziva refused to entertain questions from TellZim News.

Several senior MDC members said if the dispute in Mwenezi is allowed to continue, the party was headed for yet another poor performance in the next election.

The party won only one council seat in the district during the 2018 harmonised elections.

