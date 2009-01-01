Wife caught with used condom
Nyarai Chalisegela is married to Edward Ndlovu, an artisanal miner based in Zhombe.
Last weekend on Sunday around 7pm, Edward's younger brother Inos allegedly spotted a man sneaking out of Edward's bedroom.
He became suspicious and asked Chalisegela about the man but Nyarai professed ignorance and went into her bedroom as Inos followed and stumbled on a used condom as well as men's briefs on the floor.
A source said Nyarai tried in vain to bribe Inos with a bucket of maize but was turned down.Inos took the used condom and man's underwear to Chief Njelele's secretary Fanuel Mhike who confirmed the incident.
"We are dealing with a case where Edward Ndlovu's younger brother Inos spotted a used condom on the couple's bed and men's underwear on the floor. Inos confiscated the evidence and gave it the Chief's office. She tried to bribe him with a bucket of maize but he refused," said Mhike.
Edward added:
"When I came here during the weekend from Zhombe I could not find her. I heard she went to her parents. We are still waiting for her. I will know the position to take after we engage in discussions with her and her family and Chief Njelele."
Nyarai said it was a half truth.
"A used condom was found on my bed. I don't know about the underwear. On the day in question I was not around I had gone to the farm," she said.
