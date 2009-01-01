Dabengwa laid to rest
Those who spoke at his graveside, described the late Dabengwa as a humble servant of Zimbabwe with impeccable credential whose humble demeanour belied his astuteness in the field of intelligence and military strategies.
Dabengwa died last week on Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya en-route to Zimbabwe from India where he had been rushed for medical treatment.
He was 79.
