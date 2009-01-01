Home | World | Africa | Dabengwa laid to rest
Chamisa, Chief Ndiweni lash at missing Mnangagwa during Dabengwa burial
Dumiso Dabengwa: An epitome of courage, endurance and integrity

Dabengwa laid to rest



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
FORMER Cabinet Minister and liberation war stalwart Dumiso Dabengwa has been laid to rest in Ntabazinduna.

Those who spoke at his graveside, described the late Dabengwa as a humble servant of Zimbabwe with impeccable credential whose humble demeanour belied his astuteness in the field of intelligence and military strategies.

Dabengwa died last week on Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya en-route to Zimbabwe from India where he had been rushed for medical treatment.

He was 79.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 89 of 89