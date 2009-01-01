Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Chamisa's promise to Dabengwa
Zanu PF Women's League declares war against Chamisa
Zimbabwe strikes milestone IMF deal to boost new currency

WATCH: Chamisa's promise to Dabengwa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 39 minutes ago
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has hit at President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his failure to attend the funeral of the late ZPRA Intelligence Supremo Dumiso Dabengwa.

Chamisa was speaking at the grave site of the Nationa hero before laying a wreath on the grave.

Chamisa questioned why Mnangagwa and his Vice President snubbed the burial of such a man when President Matamela Cyril Ramphosa of South Africa sent his emmisaries.

He promised Dabengwa that the Gukurahundi issue will be resolved and that the ZAPU and ZIPRA properties and files that were impounded by the government will be returned.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

