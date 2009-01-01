Mnangagwa's representative booed at Dabengwa's funeral
- 4 hours 36 minutes ago
- 4
- 0
Minister Moyo was speaking on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa who did not attend the burial because it was a private family ceremony.
When Moyo stood up to go to the podium after being invited by the Master of Ceremony some mourners started singing the Ndebele protest song: Into oyenzayo siyayizonda.
Richard Moyo became unpopular with some section on Nabazinduna and Matabeleland people when he criticised Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni for leading a spirited effort to bar government from taking over a farm in his area.
The booing started again when Moyo was recognising some VIPs who were present including Chief Fortune Charumbira.Earlier during the event the Dabengwa family through their spokesperson showed their displeasure at the government's plan to take over the funeral through implementing their own program and disregarding the one that the family had proposed.
The family spokesperson, Gibson Sibanda took over as MC and insisted that the family will conduct their own program before handing handing over to the government.
Speakers during the event included South Africa's Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo, Shirley Brown from Umkhonto weSizwe veterans.
The Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda was in attendance.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles