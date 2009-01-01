Home | World | Africa | Minister survives road accident

Mashonaland West provincial Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka survived a road accident when her vehicle side swiped a truck on Sunday.









The minister's brother and Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa said his sister escaped unharmed.

"Just received news that my sister, Hon. Mary Mliswa-Chikoka was involved in an accident on her way from Chegutu, approaching Chinhoyi when a truck veered and side swiped her motor vehicle," said Mliswa.

"I’m happy to report that her & her driver are both well and safe."

Mliswa further made a cryptic statement that seemed to suggest possible foul play in the accident.

“No weapon formed against us will prosper, we are a God fearing family and give thanks for their divine protection," he said.

