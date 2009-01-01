Minister survives road accident
- 13 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The minister's brother and Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa said his sister escaped unharmed.
"Just received news that my sister, Hon. Mary Mliswa-Chikoka was involved in an accident on her way from Chegutu, approaching Chinhoyi when a truck veered and side swiped her motor vehicle," said Mliswa.
"I’m happy to report that her & her driver are both well and safe."
Mliswa further made a cryptic statement that seemed to suggest possible foul play in the accident.
“No weapon formed against us will prosper, we are a God fearing family and give thanks for their divine protection," he said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles