Bafana Bafana crashes out of the COSAFA Cup
The game started well for South Africa as Stuart Baxter's men cruised into a comfortable 2-0 lead after Luther Singh opened the scoring in the 19th minute.
Grant Margeman doubled the advantage in the 28th minute after some brilliant build-up play.
But it wasn't all one way traffic with Joel Mogorosi and Gilbert Baruti testing South African goalkeeper, Reyaad Pieterse with chances of their own as the teams went into half-time with the score still 2-0 in favour of the hosts.
Botswana pulled a goal back early in the second half thanks to Lebogang Ditsele before the visitors equalised in stoppage time to send the game into penalties where they prevailed 5-4 after a Teboho Mokoena spot kick was saved by the Botswana keeper.
Although South Africa were nowhere near full strength for this fixture, the loss will be a blow to their morale before the African Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Teams
South Africa
Pieterse, Mohamme, Mthethwa, Frosler, Malepe, Mokoena, Dlala, Mahlatsi, Margeman, Singh, Jordan.
Substitutes: Cupido, Links, Dickens, Makgalwa, Webber, Mukumela, Johnson, Lepasa, Sam, Mbule, Sekgota, Mpoto.
Botswana
Morake, Ditlhokwe, Gaolaolwe, Leinanyane, Setsile, Baruti, Boy, Johnson, Thulare, Mogorosi, Ditsele.
Substitutes: Orebonye, Mohutsiwa. Kobe, Ramatlapeng, Mabaya, Cooper, Bosekeng, Makopo, Malapela.
