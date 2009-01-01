Home | World | Africa | Panner jailed for stabbing soldier
Chasi refuse to answer questions about the pricing of ethanol supplied by Billy Rautenbach
Panner jailed for stabbing soldier

Panner jailed for stabbing soldier



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A 22-YEAR-OLD artisanal miner was slapped with a 12- month jail term on Friday by a Bindura magistrate for stabbing a soldier with a knife following a dispute over a girlfriend at a local bar.

Talktek Sibanda was convicted by magistrate Maria Musika, who suspended six months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo said on April 16, Sibanda was drinking beer with his colleagues Alexio Gumbato (36) and Job Chitsvimbo at a bar in Chiwaridzo where they had a misunderstanding with three soldiers over girlfriends.

The soldiers, Shaw Tizora (33), Tawanda Garega (35) and the complainant Pumulani Khuumani (30) were part of the team that was taking part in rehearsals for Independence Day celebrations.

Khuumani was headed for the bar in the company of female friends, Lesley Chitabura (25) and Nyasha Ngozo (19), both from Chipadze suburb, when a scuffle broke out.

Khuumani assaulted Chitabura who screamed for help attracting the attention of Sibanda who pulled a Colombian knife and stabbed the three soldiers killing two on the spot and injuring Khuumani.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 89 of 89