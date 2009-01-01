Home | World | Africa | PHOTO: Mugabe's latest picture causes stir
Mthuli Ncube opens up
Heavily armed police invade Bulawayo

PHOTO: Mugabe's latest picture causes stir



A photo of the former President Robert Mugabe has gone viral on the internet. The photo which shows Mugabe wearing an Adidas clothing from top to bottom has caused social media users to call for the trial of the former leader.Social media users said  Mugabe cannot be enjoying when he killed the lives of Zimbabweans.

Nissi Finance Boss Sonny Phiri said, "The man destroyed our economy and even wanted to continue doing so before he was stopped by his
own JUNTA in 2017."

Mugabe was ousted through a bloody coup in November 2017 after presiding over a brutal regime for 37 years.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

