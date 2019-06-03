Home | World | Africa | Heavily armed police invade Bulawayo
PHOTO: Mugabe's latest picture causes stir
'You have blood on your hands,' Botswana President told

Heavily armed police invade Bulawayo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Bulawayo woke up to heavy police presence on Monday morning. The police who were moving around in armoured vehicles urged the people of Bulawayo to shun calls of violoncello by people from outside Bulawayo.

"People of Bulawayo let us not heed to the calls for violence coming from outside our city. Bulawayo is known for being well behaved," the police announced. "Let us not follow other people's violent cultures."

The convoy of armoured vehicles, water tanks and small vehicles was seen moving allover the city.

The police presence come at a time when the police announced that they are ready to crush any violent political activity that may be caused by citizens.

@zenzele @Mathuthu @nqabamatshazi @JahArmyZw @hlenkoe @DavidColtart @Beedee136

Liduba ngokungezwa Bulawayo!

What mischief are you planning to warrant this waste of fuel so early on a Monday morning?

Hmmm? pic.twitter.com/5LZeVDL0G1

— Rejoice!! (@rjcdube) June 3, 2019

Famed Bulawayo Pastor Ian Ndlovu recently issued a prophecy that during the month of June and July there might ber a mass uprising by the citizens which even the army will fail to contain.

Police recently arrested 7 human rights defenders who are accused of plotting to subvert a constitutionally elected government through illegal and violent mass protests.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 118