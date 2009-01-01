WATCH: Zimbabweans openly insult Mnangagwa
The fans are seen waving Zimbabwean flags and singing jovial in Shona saying: ED urimhata.
Commenting on the video National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire said, "When you are President but your countrymen and women verbally abuse you at a football match that your country is winning, you should know your leadership has no spirit of God in it. Mweya mutsvene unenge usipo bambo."
Watch the video below
[embedded content]
