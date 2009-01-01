Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Zimbabweans openly insult Mnangagwa

A video of some Zimbabwean soccer fans singing insults to President Emmerson Mnangagwa has surfaced online.

The fans are seen waving Zimbabwean flags and singing jovial in Shona saying: ED urimhata.

Commenting on the video National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire said, "When you are President but your countrymen and women verbally abuse you at a football match that your country is winning, you should know your leadership has no spirit of God in it. Mweya mutsvene unenge usipo bambo."

Watch the video below



[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...