WATCH: Zimbabweans openly insult Mnangagwa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours ago
A video  of some Zimbabwean soccer fans singing insults to President Emmerson Mnangagwa has surfaced online.

The fans are seen waving Zimbabwean flags and singing jovial in Shona saying: ED urimhata.

Commenting on the video National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire said, "When you are President but your countrymen and women verbally abuse you at a football match that your country is winning,  you should know your leadership has no spirit of God in it. Mweya mutsvene unenge usipo bambo."

Watch the video below

[embedded content]

