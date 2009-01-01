Ndebele 'King' rallies Zimbabweans in South Africa
- 15 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
The event is expected to commence at 10 AM.
In a statement issued on Wednesday by Ibutho le Nqama the spokesperson Sidumo Sikhosana said, "The Imbizo will be graced by chiefs from Zimbabwe."
Participants are encouraged to dress in in traditional regalia and not wear political clothing.
Food and traditional beverages will be served at the event and various groups have been invited to entertain the participants.
Bulelani Khumalo was unveiled by historian Pathisa Nyathi as the rightful heir to the Ndebele throne few years back during an event held at Mhlahlandlela.
His ascendency to the throne was blocked by the government after the Minister of Local government July Moyo told the CFrown Council that the King is an unconstitutional structure in Zimbabwe.
Other claimants to the Ndebele throne are Stanley Raphael Khumalo and Peter Zwide Khumalo.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles