PROPHECY: 2 heroes to die in Zimbabwe
- 1 hour ago
- 2
- 0
In a message issued during an Africa Day swervice ion Bulawayo Ndlovu said:
We need to pray because there are two more heroes following the late Dumiso Dabengwa very soon. We need to pray because there is an opportunity for God to extend their lives. The heroes are very big ones.We must continue to pray for the lives of these heroes.
Ian Ndlovu has carved his name for issuing Prophecies that come to pass.
Watch the video below:
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles