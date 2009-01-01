Home | World | Africa | PROPHECY: 2 heroes to die in Zimbabwe
PROPHECY: 2 heroes to die in Zimbabwe



Divine     Kingdom Ministries leader Pastor Ian Ndlovu has issued a chilling prophecy that two heroes are going to die in Zimbabwe soon.

In a message issued during an Africa Day swervice ion Bulawayo Ndlovu said:

We need to pray because there are two more heroes following the late Dumiso Dabengwa very soon. We need to pray because there is an opportunity for God to extend their lives. The heroes are very big ones.

We must continue to pray for the lives of these heroes.

Ian Ndlovu has carved his name for issuing Prophecies that come to pass.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

