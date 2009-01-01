Home | World | Africa | Temba Mliswa confronts Mthuli Ncube

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has told Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to start producing the results because the citizens are suffering.

Mliswa said the people of Norton have been asking him for answers to the challenges they are facing.

"I represent people and I can't lie. Mthuli Ncube we need confidence boosters. Prices are skyrocketing, rates are tumbling, where are we going? It's not a witch-hunt, these are National interests that require a National position." Mliswa said on Thursday.

Mliswa further added that the economy was now like a bus without a driver.

"The economy is like a bus without a driver and as our Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube, we look to you for answers. We can't have a situation where the gap between the haves and the have nots is so wide and nothing in between.

"We need economic stability, not this roller coaster we're on. One minute the rate is 1:1, next we have the Bond, then RTGS$. Nostro accounts make an entrance but people can't access their money. Mthuli Ncube now you want to appease IMF which was tried and tested by Gono without result.

"It's about time the truth about the economy is said as it is. It feels like its sailing as a rudderless ship, in free fall. Mthuli Ncube it's up to you to prove otherwise. We heard what you have to say, now we want to feel a difference. We can't lie it's good when it's not.

"My question, however, is that, if you're not prepared to weed out corruption, does it really matter what policies are implemented? We failed to expose the criminals surrounding RGM, but this time we'll not be found wanting. This is a new and reformed democracy," He added.

