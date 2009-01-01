Home | World | Africa | Temba Mliswa confronts Mthuli Ncube
How to generate leads without an in-house sales team
CANVAS speaks on alleged plot to unseat Mnangagwa

Temba Mliswa confronts Mthuli Ncube



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has told Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to start producing the results because the citizens are suffering.

Mliswa said the people of Norton have been asking him for answers to the challenges they are facing.

"I represent people and I can't lie. Mthuli Ncube we need confidence boosters. Prices are skyrocketing, rates are tumbling, where are we going? It's not a witch-hunt, these are National interests that require a National position." Mliswa said on Thursday.

Mliswa further added that the economy was now like a bus without a driver.

"The economy is like a bus without a driver and as our Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube, we look to you for answers. We can't have a situation where the gap between the haves and the have nots is so wide and nothing in between.

"We need economic stability, not this roller coaster we're on. One minute the rate is 1:1, next we have the Bond, then RTGS$. Nostro accounts make an entrance but people can't access their money. Mthuli Ncube now you want to appease IMF which was tried and tested by Gono without result.

"It's about time the truth about the economy is said as it is. It feels like its sailing as a rudderless ship, in free fall. Mthuli Ncube it's up to you to prove otherwise. We heard what you have to say, now we want to feel a difference. We can't lie it's good when it's not.

"My question, however, is that, if you're not prepared to weed out corruption, does it really matter what policies are implemented? We failed to expose the criminals surrounding RGM, but this time we'll not be found wanting. This is a new and reformed democracy," He added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 127