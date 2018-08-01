Home | World | Africa | Criminal case against Mnangagwa over 1 August killings opened
LIVE: Maintenance of Public Order Bill hearing
Strive Masiyiwa's Econet in tribalism storm

Criminal case against Mnangagwa over 1 August killings opened



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
An online publication ZimEye has announced that the supporters and trustees of ZimEye Media have successfully push for the International Criminal Court to open a case against the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led government for the killings of protestors on 1 August 2018.

The case number is OTP-CR-174/19.

The publication said: The latest of these efforts have seen the International Criminal Court finally becoming seized with the report and as at this time, we now have an official reference number and also direct access to the ICC prosecutor. This is special and crucial.

This development means for the first time victims of violence in Zimbabwe can file their complaints and we are glad to facilitate that.

Soldiers gunned down 7 protestors in the capital Harare after they stormed the City center protesting against the delayed publishing of results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

President Mnangagwa constituted a Commission of Inquiry led by South Africa's Kgalema Motlanthe which ruled that the soldiers killed the protestors.

The government is yet to implement the Commission's findings.  

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 127