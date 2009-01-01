Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Jacob Zuma to be jailed with majority of ministers
Biti says, 'Mthuli is a loud mouth that doesn't have a connection with its brain'
BREAKING: Police in 2 tonne mbanje bust

WATCH: Jacob Zuma to be jailed with majority of ministers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 8 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Divine Kingdom Ministries leader Pastor Ian has uttered a prophecy that former South African President Jacob Zuma will be jailed but he will go down with majority on members in government.

Zuma has been in and out of courts since his ouster in 2018.

In 2016 a South African court ruled that prosecutors acted irrationally when they decided to drop more than 700 corruption and fraud charges against Zuma in 2009. The court said the decision should be set aside and reviewed.

In 2018 South Africa's national prosecuting authority announced that Zuma will be charged with 16 counts of corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Watch the prophecy below:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 128