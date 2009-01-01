Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa buys 3 343 AK-47 and 600 sniper rifles to crush protests
BREAKING: Police in 2 tonne mbanje bust
PHOTO: Chamisa meets General SB Moyo

Mnangagwa buys 3 343 AK-47 and 600 sniper rifles to crush protests



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 58 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Zimbabwe Independent has reported that  President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government through the Zimbabwe Republic Police have purchased weapons which include  3 343 AK-47 assault rifles and about 600 sniper rifles so that they are able to crush anticipated protestors who might take to the streets to show their displeasure at how the country is being run.

The weapons which were reportedly bought are as follows:

3 343 AK-47 rifles,
2 000 CZ pistols,
500 P1 pistols,
500 223 Steyrs,
500 UZI,
500 mossbergs,
500 riot guns,
300 mortar tubes,
500 MAG,
300 SSG sniper rifles,
300 Dragnov,
100 RPG7,
1 500 tokarev,
22 948 AK magazines.

In May the police urged members of the public to disregard a social media post which is calling for the public to engage in acts of violence by burning vehicles, destroying shops, stopping children from going to school and agitating for bloodshed.

"Police are on high alert and will arrest anyone who engages in any form of violence, threats or intimidation to the community. The source of this alarming post is now subject of a police inquiry."ZRP said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 128