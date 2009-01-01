Home | World | Africa | PHOTO: Chamisa meets General SB Moyo

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa had a brief interaction with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Rtd General Sibusiso Busi Moyo in Harare at Her Majesty the British Queen's Birthday Party at The British Ambassador's Residence.

General Moyo was the guest speaker at the event.

The event is one of the many that are held all over the world to celebrate the British Queen's birthday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...