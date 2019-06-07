Home | World | Africa | 660 explosives found in a Harare bus
660 explosives found in a Harare bus



Zimbabwe Republic Police officers have recovered 660 explosives inside a Harare bus. The inside happened on Friday morning.

In a statement, police revealed that officers manning a roadblock along Harare – Beitbridge road on 7th June 2019 at around 0200 hours, stopped a bus which was travelling from Harare to Beitbridge at the 209km peg.

The routine search which was conducted led to the recovery of 660 super 90 Jelly tubes (Explogels), 100 capped fuses and 2 rolls igniting cables weighing 15 kgs.

The recovered explosives are estimated to be valued at RTGS$5 800.00

Police said the investigations to establish the owner(s) are on-going.

Meanwhile, ZRP has strongly warned members of the public not to endanger the lives of others by transporting explosives on passenger carrying vehicles.

The purpose of the explosives is yet to be ascertained after the police have identified the suspects.

There has been an increase in cases where people are being arrested carrying explosives in the country.

