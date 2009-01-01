Home | World | Africa | Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'
Mnangagwa wins approval ratings?

Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
UNWELL Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's absence at a clean-up event in Harare Friday has raised more fears around the ex-military boss's failing health.

Chiwenga, who was scheduled to be guest speaker at the Harare event, assigned Evelyn Ndlovu, Minister of State in the Office of Vice President, to handle the job.

Ndlovu, in her address, said she was standing in for the Vice President but could not disclose why her boss did not attend the clean-up campaign, held every first Friday of each month.

Chiwenga, who is battling an undisclosed ailment linked to cancer, has not been seen in public for over a month.

The former Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces has been unwell since he masterminded the coup that toppled former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017 and elevated Emmerson Mnangagwa to President.

Recent media reports have linked the VP to a visit to India to seek specialist treatment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 128