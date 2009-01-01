Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'
- 9 hours 44 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Chiwenga, who was scheduled to be guest speaker at the Harare event, assigned Evelyn Ndlovu, Minister of State in the Office of Vice President, to handle the job.
Ndlovu, in her address, said she was standing in for the Vice President but could not disclose why her boss did not attend the clean-up campaign, held every first Friday of each month.Chiwenga, who is battling an undisclosed ailment linked to cancer, has not been seen in public for over a month.
The former Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces has been unwell since he masterminded the coup that toppled former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017 and elevated Emmerson Mnangagwa to President.
Recent media reports have linked the VP to a visit to India to seek specialist treatment.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles