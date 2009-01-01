Home | World | Africa | Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'

UNWELL Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's absence at a clean-up event in Harare Friday has raised more fears around the ex-military boss's failing health.

Chiwenga, who was scheduled to be guest speaker at the Harare event, assigned Evelyn Ndlovu, Minister of State in the Office of Vice President, to handle the job.

Ndlovu, in her address, said she was standing in for the Vice President but could not disclose why her boss did not attend the clean-up campaign, held every first Friday of each month.

Chiwenga, who is battling an undisclosed ailment linked to cancer, has not been seen in public for over a month.

The former Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces has been unwell since he masterminded the coup that toppled former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017 and elevated Emmerson Mnangagwa to President.

Recent media reports have linked the VP to a visit to India to seek specialist treatment.

