Home | World | Africa | Madinda Ndlovu quits Highlanders
MDC Secretary General remanded to 12 July
Diarrhoea hits Glen View 3

Madinda Ndlovu quits Highlanders



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 13 hours 57 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu has reportedly agreed terms with ambitious Botswana outfit Gaborone United and is set to join them in August in time for the 2019/2020 Botswan league season.

According to sources from the six times Botswana champions, the legendary Ndlovu, who is on his second of the three year deal with the struggling Bulawayo side, put pen to paper on Monday, taking over from Phillimon Makwengwe.

Ndlovu, as expected referred questions to Gaborone United, saying he can't respond to "everything that is written or said about me."

"Get back to us on Tuesday next week," said Gaborone United secretary general Lenyeletse Tamocha when contacted for comment.

More to follow....

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 97 of 97