Mass protests set for June monthend

Prominent activist Josphat Mzaca Ngulube has announced that Zimbabweans will be engaging in mass protests from June to demonstrate against the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ngulube who was arrested in January over #ShutdownZimbabwe said, "June Monthend we will take it to the streets we have been patient enough this government has failed the economy and continue abusing our rights."

The vocal activist urged Mnangagwa to stop harassing citizens through intimidation.

"Mr President fix the economy or seek genuine dialogue and stop harassing Activists and opposition."Mzaca's statement come a day after the MDC Youth Assembly National Chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri said they are ready to make the streets their second home until Mnangagwa resigns from power.

"We are not waiting for an election in 2023. We are going to confront Mnangagwa. In fact, we want Mnangagwa to resign. We can't continue like this," Chimbiri said. "We cannot wait any longer, we want ED gone, we want Zanu PF gone and we want to usher in a new life for the Zimbabweans."

