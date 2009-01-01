Home | World | Africa | Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate bites policeman
Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate bites policeman



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 13 hours 15 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Zanu-PF Lupane East by election candidate Mbongeni Dube has a pending criminal case over violence after engaging in a fist fight with a police officer, it has emerged.

Dube was controversially selected by Zanu-PF Matabeleland North on 8 June to represent the party in the by election set for August.
The seat fell vacant following the death of Sithembile Gumbo.

According to Zanu-PF officials from the province, Dube bit the police officer during the fight.

"It should be known that the decision to chose Mbongeni was a divisive one. Some members were totally against his selection. Just recently, he was involved in a fight with a police officer that he bit in the process. The matter is being handled by the police," said the official.

They said members argued that Dube was not a strong candidate to stand against an MDC candidate and former Senator Dalumuzi Khumalo.

Khumalo landed the senatorial seat on the ticket of the then Professor Arthur Mutambara led MDC.

"Besides the pending criminal case, Dube does not stand a chance against Khumalo who has so much political clout. The party has donated the seat to the opposition," said the official.

The Zanu-PF officials said efforts to have a primary election were rejected by the provincial leadership.

"As it turned out, the provincial leadership came to the meeting with the intention of declaring Mbongeni the candidate and they used their muscle to ensure that he sailed through."

