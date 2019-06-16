Home | World | Africa | Malema on plot to depose Botswana President

South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will use commemorations of the June 16 Soweto uprising of 1976 to lift the lid on a plot to unseat Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi by members of a powerful South African family with business interests in both countries.

Malema's threats come on the heels of a recent report by Botswana's Sunday Standard alleging that South African Billionaire Patrice Motsepe was funding a rival faction to Masisi within the Botswana Democratic Party.

The paper suggested that Motsepe's mission was to have Masisi replaced as the Botswana President by businesswoman Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi.

In April, Botswana issued travel restrictions to Motsepe's sister Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe over allegations that she had donated R22 million to Venson-Motoi.

Responding to Sabc political editor Sophie Mokoena's question on when he will visit Botswana, Malema said he will share the conspiracy to topple Masisi on 16 June.

"I will speak about it and the plot to remove the current Botswana government by some members of a powerful South African family on the 16 June 2019,10h00 AM at University of Fort Hare Sports Complex, Alice Campus," he said.

Malema was slapped with travel restrictions by Botswana under the presidency of Ian Khama for calling for regime change in the country.

The restrictions were lifted after Masisi came into power.

