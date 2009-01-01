Home | World | Africa | Victor Matemadanda related to Tsvangirai
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 18 hours 10 minutes ago
Zanu-PF National Political Commissar, Victor Matemadanda has exclusively revealed that the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai was his uncle, saying despite political differences, they ensured that their relationship was never disturbed.

Speaking at the funeral of Tsvangirai's daughter, Vimbai who died yesterday in Harare, Matemadanda said it is sad that the Tsvangirai family has lost an educated and bright daughter in the Glenview South legislator.

[embedded content]

Matemadanda, who is also the Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, urged other politicians to emulate the founding father of MDC, who was a mature politician.

A family representative, Mr Manasa Tsvangirai said the family has been robbed of a family unifier.

Hon Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java died on Monday due to injuries sustained in an accident that occurred last month while travelling from  MDC Provincial Caucus in Bulawayo.

She is survived by her husband and burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Mourners are gathered at House number 2, Lyndhurst lane, Strathaven in Harare.

